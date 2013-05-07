Turkey's Aselsan secures Sikorsky helicopter subcontract

ISTANBUL May 7 Turkish defence and electronics
company Aselsan will supply parts and software for
Sikorsky BlackHawk military helicopters in a deal that will
guarantee the company around $100 million in orders annually for
the next five to six years.
The deal is part of Turkey's $3.5 billion order for 109
helicopters from United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky
unit, which as usual in such deals is tied in to orders and work
for domestic manufacturers.
"Right now we're talking about 109 helicopters," Cengiz
Ergeneman told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence exhibition
in Istanbul. "There will also be an export order of around the
same amount....which (combined) will bring us business worth
around $100 million annually for the next five to six years."
The 109 helicopters which Turkey agreed to buy in 2011 will
be assembled in Turkey. The main contractor is Turkish Aerospace
Industries (TAI) with components to be supplied by Sikorsky,
Aselsan and other Turkish companies.
The negotiations for the subcontracts were about to be
finalised, Turkey's undersecretary for defence industries (SSM)
said in a statement on Monday.
"In the scope of the program, Avionic suit will be designed
by Aselsan, engine will be manufactured by TEI under the license
of GE and landing gear and transmission will be manufactured by
ALP Aviation which specializes in Black Hawk helicopter
transmission system."