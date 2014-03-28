版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 14:31 BJT

Turkey sacks defence official involved in China missile talks

ANKARA, March 28 Turkey has removed Murad Bayar, Defence Ministry undersecretary for the state-run defence industries, from his post with immediate effect, the official gazette showed on Thursday.

The ministry did not give a reason for the decision. Bayar had been influential in Turkey's negotiations with China over the procurement of a missile defence system.

Turkey's NATO allies voiced concern when it said in September it had chosen China's FD-2000 missile defence system over rival offers from the Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T and U.S.-listed Raytheon Co. It said China had offered the most competitive terms and would allow co-production in Turkey.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐