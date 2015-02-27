版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 17:16 BJT

Technology transfer is missile defence project priority, Turkish official says

ISTANBUL Feb 27 Turkey's main priority in its long-range missile defence system project is to obtain technology transfer and building national capabilities, the undersecretary for defence industries said on Friday.

"We would like this system to equip us with a certain capability. We would want the system we have the most advanced in 10-15 years time," Ismail Demir said in a meeting. "Our aim in this process is building national capabilities through obtaining technology transfer." (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐