Turkey to harmonise long-range missile system with NATO system -spokesman

ANKARA Feb 23 Turkey will make its planned new
long-range missile system harmonious with the NATO system,
presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on
Monday in comments apparently at odds with those of the
country's defence minister.
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said last Thursday Ankara did
not plan to integrate the new defence system with NATO
infrastructure. Officials at the time said a $3.4 billion deal
with China was still under consideration.
NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import
and Export Corp as a preferred bidder in 2013, prompting U.S.
and Western concern about security and the compatibility of the
weaponry with NATO systems.
