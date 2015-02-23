版本:
Turkey to harmonise long-range missile system with NATO system -spokesman

ANKARA Feb 23 Turkey will make its planned new long-range missile system harmonious with the NATO system, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on Monday in comments apparently at odds with those of the country's defence minister.

Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said last Thursday Ankara did not plan to integrate the new defence system with NATO infrastructure. Officials at the time said a $3.4 billion deal with China was still under consideration.

NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp as a preferred bidder in 2013, prompting U.S. and Western concern about security and the compatibility of the weaponry with NATO systems. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
