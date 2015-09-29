Cola trumps politics in Japan's $110 mln bet on Turkish consumer

* Turkey's youthful population a boon for retailers
* Politics, security problems have weighed on sentiment
* Drinks company Dydo to acquire three beverage firms for
$110 mln
By Dasha Afanasieva
ANKARA, Sept 29 When Japanese drinks firm Dydo
Drinco said last week it would spend $110 million to
acquire three Turkish beverage makers, it marked a rare bit of
positive news for an economy that lately seems to have few
foreign admirers.
Once a darling of overseas investors, Turkey's star has
fallen dramatically this year as political uncertainty and the
collapse of a ceasefire with Kurdish militants have helped send
the lira currency and economic confidence to record lows.
Yet Turkey still boasts a young and rapidly growing
population of savvy consumers who keep on spending. For Dydo, at
least, that long-term demographic allure appears to outweigh any
immediate political worries. The Osaka-based company said it
would acquire 90 percent of three beverage firms owned by
unlisted food group Yildiz Holding, in a deal it described as a
bet on the Turkish consumer.
"Bolstered by an expanding population and healthy
consumption, the Turkish beverage market is expected
to continue to grow in the coming years," Dydo said.
The deal will give Dydo, which has a range of canned coffee
drinks in Japan, ownership of eight beverage brands, including
Cola Turka, known for television adverts that featured U.S.
actor Chevy Chase speaking broken Turkish.
Turkey's population is expected to rise to more than 93
million by 2050 from over 76 million in 2013, according to
government statistics. The median age is just over 30, lower
than anywhere in Europe.
That may well represent an opportunity for everyone from
Japanese companies, who are saddled with an ageing population
and few prospects for growth at home, to Turkish retailers.
"Our customers are often young. Young Turks spend a lot of
money on shoes, T-shirts and sport products," said Ozgur, a
28-year-old manager at a sports store in Ankara, pointing to
rows of basketballs and training equipment.
FADING LUSTRE
In 2002, Turkey's per capita GDP averaged $3,600, just ahead
of Equatorial Guinea. By 2013 it had trebled to $11,000, higher
than Malaysia. Today, Turkey sits comfortably among the world's
top 20 economies.
But economists expect that growth is likely to fall well
below official government targets of 4 percent this year and 5
percent next year.
Turkey's economic confidence index took a record plunge in
September, data showed on Tuesday, the starkest evidence yet of
the damage political uncertainty and escalating violence have
done to its long-term outlook.
The AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan was
deprived of its single-party majority at polls in June. That
marked its biggest electoral setback since coming to power in
2002, establishing stable government after many years of
fractious coalitions and abandoned IMF support plans.
It is now set for a re-run of the vote after Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu failed to find a junior coalition partner, but
investors fear a similar outcome, which would mean continued
deadlock.
The collapse of a ceasefire with Kurdish militants in July
has meant almost daily deadly clashes between security forces
and insurgents.
There are also deep structural problems, analysts warn.
"A rising population may be beneficial for a company looking
for an expanding market size where the demand will not vary much
because of income levels," said William Jackson, an emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
"But looking at Turkey's investment case more broadly, you
need jobs for these people and incomes and living standards need
to be rising too."
The number of young people not in employment, education or
training has been rising, as has unemployment in general.
The rate of youth unemployment has risen to 17.7 percent,
according to the latest data for this year, compared to an
overall unemployment rate of 9.7 percent.
Turkey has not taken advantage of its "demographic dividend"
and is failing to boost saving and net foreign direct
investment, said UBS strategist Manik Narain. Instead, it has
largely relied on banks borrowing from overseas.
"If you've got a large and young population you will have
companies interested in that. But you should be able to do a bit
better, - make structural changes to your economy," he told
Reuters.
He said Turkey could simplify the framework for foreign
investment, accelerate privatisation and work to create greater
political certainty to lure foreign investors.
"Turkey has spent a lot of its demographic dividend instead
of saving it for the future."
($1 = 3.0454 liras)
