Turkey transfers its Ziraat Bank, Istanbul bourse, Botas stakes to wealth fund

ANKARA Feb 5 Turkey has transferred its stakes
in Ziraat Bank, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange and
state-owned pipeline operator Botas, among others, to a new
sovereign wealth fund, the official gazette said on Sunday.
Turkey is setting up the wealth fund - Turkey Asset
Management - with initial paid-in capital of 50 million liras
($16 million), to be financed from the state privatisation fund.
Its strategic aim is to generate annual growth of 1.5
percent over the next 10 years.
