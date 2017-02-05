版本:
Turkey transfers its Ziraat Bank, Istanbul bourse, Botas stakes to wealth fund

ANKARA Feb 5 Turkey has transferred its stakes in Ziraat Bank, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange and state-owned pipeline operator Botas, among others, to a new sovereign wealth fund, the official gazette said on Sunday.

Turkey is setting up the wealth fund - Turkey Asset Management - with initial paid-in capital of 50 million liras ($16 million), to be financed from the state privatisation fund.

Its strategic aim is to generate annual growth of 1.5 percent over the next 10 years. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)
