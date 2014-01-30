版本:
2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Capital controls not on agenda in Turkey - senior govt official

ANKARA Jan 30 Turkey is not considering any sort of capital controls as it battles to defend the lira, a senior government official said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said an "out of the ordinary" economic package could be announced soon.

"We are not working on capital controls and it is not on the table," the official told Reuters.
