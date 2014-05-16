版本:
Turkey inflation to peak soon, central bank's Basci says

RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Inflation in Turkey will peak soon and ease to be closer to 5 percent next year as past monetary tightening takes effect, central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Friday at an event with central bankers in Brazil.

Basci said at an inflation-targeting seminar in Rio de Janeiro that the bank is determined to bring inflation back to the 5 percent target in 2015. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
