INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows

* Lira has fallen by a quarter since mid-2016
* Several foreign brands have pulled out of Turkey
* Retailers see rents, cost of goods rise with lira fall
* Mall developers with foreign debts also suffering
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar
had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in
ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled
nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would
struggle to afford the rents.
Turkey's currency has lost around a quarter of its value
since the middle of last year, causing havoc for retailers
selling imported goods or paying rent pegged to the U.S. dollar.
Many were already suffering from a sharp economic slowdown
and dwindling tourism numbers after a spate of deadly bombings.
Foreign brands in Turkey are also suffering. Dutch clothing
chain C&A, Britain's Topshop, German cosmetics firm Douglas and
U.S.-based dietary supplement retailer GNC have
disappeared from shopping centres in recent months.
Retail spaces in some of Istanbul's biggest malls stand
empty.
"Since many brands have closed up stores one by one, people
don't notice it," said Acar, who founded the cosmetics chain
that bears his name in 1979 and has 76 stores across Turkey.
"In my 46-year career, it's the first time I'm having
trouble paying my rent, utilities and salaries. I've put all my
income from other businesses into this, I've increased capital
but it isn't enough. I'm not George Soros, this is it for me."
Hundreds of malls sprung up across Turkey in the past two
decades, symbols of the rapid consumption-led growth that helped
build President Tayyip Erdogan's reputation when he was prime
minister from 2003-2014.
But that growth has left structural weaknesses in the
economy, and the suffering retail sector and wider economic
malaise come at an awkward time for Erdogan. He is expected to
seek popular support in a spring referendum for bolstering the
powers of his office and can ill-afford a sharp
slowdown.
Acar's business has been further hit by a hike last week in
import taxes on some cosmetics and by restrictions on the
products for which credit card payments can be taken in
instalments, part of a drive to boost Turkey's savings rate.
Many of the new malls were financed with dollar and euro
loans and their owners, who have seen their debt burden rise as
the lira fell, charge rent in hard currency to offset the risk.
The payback period for shopping mall developers in Istanbul
has risen in recent years to an average of 22 years from 15-16,
largely due to exchange rate risk and uncertainty about rental
incomes, according to Hulusi Belgu, head of the Turkish Council
of Shopping Centres (AYD).
His association estimates that $53 billion has been invested
in the country's 377 shopping malls over the past few decades,
70 percent of it financed through debt, much of it dollar and
euro-denominated.
There was "constant demand" from retailers to seek rent
reductions because of the weaker lira, Belgu told Reuters, and
mall developers - despite their own financial pressures - were
having to do their best to help.
"In the end, the mall investors look at the rent to turnover
ratios and act accordingly. We pull the rents to healthy ratios
that allow (the retailers) to survive," he said.
FALLING CONFIDENCE
The lira has fallen as much as 10 percent against the dollar
since the start of 2017, making it the world's worst
performing major currency. That comes on top of double-digit
falls both last year and the year before.
Erdogan has urged Turks to sell dollars to prop up the lira,
calling for a "sense of national mobilisation", while the
central bank has taken steps to tighten lira liquidity.
Financial market investors say only a sharp interest rate
hike when the central bank meets on Jan. 24 will put a floor
under the lira's losses, although Erdogan has long been opposed
to such a move, fearing it will further slow growth.
The lira's fall has been a major blow to middle-class Turks,
for whom life is largely dollar-denominated. Fuel prices and
private school fees, clothing and electronics have all risen in
price with the lira's decline, denting consumer sentiment.
Economic growth in the third quarter, the latest data
available, turned negative for the first time in seven years and
is forecast at just 3.2 percent for 2016, a far cry from the
high single-digit rates on which Erdogan built his reputation as
prime minister from 2003-14.
"It's crucial for retailers to reduce the cost of rent
during tumultuous times as the decline in sales puts a stress on
our financials and rent is among the largest fixed costs for our
sector," said Ahmet Can Tarkan, head of Dilasima Group, a
boutique fashion retailer.
Dilasima, which operates 43 stores in five cities, imports
Italian brands including MaxMara, Furla and Marella, meaning its
cost of goods has risen in lira terms, as well as its rents.
"We try not to reflect small appreciations in foreign
currencies onto prices but we can only absorb increases up to 5
percent," he said. "We need to be able to replace our goods with
new merchandise every 6 months, so we do push up prices when the
appreciation is higher than 5 percent."
For more affordable brands, passing on the rising costs to
more price-sensitive consumers is far harder.
C&A sold its stores to DeFacto, a Turkish retailer, last
June amid what it described as "challenging" market conditions.
Topshop said it had closed its physical stores in Turkey due
to lease expirations but was servicing the market online and was
looking for new sites. Parent company Arcadia Group, which also
owns brands including Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge, is
still active in Turkey.
GNC said in October it had closed 85 stores in the country,
while Douglas, which first opened in Turkey in 2006, said it
closed its 11 stores the same month. A Douglas spokeswoman said
the company withdrew because it did not expect its small market
share to show a major improvement "in the foreseeable future".
Despite being at loggerheads over rent, what mall developers
and retailers do agree on is that the lira's volatility, rather
than its weakness alone, is the biggest challenge.
"In the long term, we're more concerned about consumer
morale than the appreciation in foreign currencies. The consumer
will be willing to pay a higher price in lira terms if they feel
confident about the state of Turkish economy," Tarkan said.
"Stability in foreign exchange rates is key to creating that
confidence among consumers."
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer and Nick Tattersall in
Istanbul, Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara, Emma Thomasson in Berlin;
Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Anna Willard)