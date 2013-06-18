Capital outflows from Turkey $1.35 bln since May 26 - minister

ISTANBUL, June 18 Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday Turkey had seen just $1.35 billion of capital outflows since May 26, a lower level than some estimates, due partly to global market conditions and two weeks of domestic political unrest.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on June 12 that outflows from Turkish markets since the beginning of May had amounted to $7.9-8.0 billion, mainly due to global factors.