Turkey has seen $1.35 bln exit stock market since late May -minister

ISTANBUL, June 18 Turkey has seen $1.35 billion of capital outflows from its equity markets since May 26 due partly to global market conditions and two weeks of domestic political unrest, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on June 12 that outflows from Turkish markets since the beginning of May had amounted to $7.9-8.0 billion, mainly due to global factors.