Erdogan's intensifies battle against Islamic critic ahead of presidential vote

* Erdogan seeks support to fight "vile betrayal"
* More police officers arrested
* Bank Asya shares plunge, state tax accord cancelled
By Daren Butler and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Aug 7 A battle between Turkish Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen
intensified on Thursday, with police arrests, a government move
against an Islamic lender and a reported purge of the domestic
intelligence agency.
Erdogan accused supporters of U.S.-based Gulen of a "vile
betrayal" of Turkey, as he campaigned for a presidential
election on Sunday which opinion polls forecast he will win.
"There are threats, blackmail, plots, money extorted from
businessmen," he said in a speech to a businessmen, calling for
their support in fighting Gulen's movement, which he accuses of
seeking to overthrow him.
"Yesterday they stabbed us in the back. Tomorrow they will
stab their current colleagues in the back if they get the
chance," he said. "I call on those who are still silent in the
face of this vile betrayal to reconsider their positions."
Gulen's supporters in the judiciary and police are believed
to have played a key role in helping Erdogan neuter rivals in
the then dominant military and secular establishment through a
series of high-profile court cases.
But Erdogan's alliance with Hizmet (Service) crumbled due to
disagreements on policy and government moves to rein in Gulen's
movement. The rupture became public in December, when a
corruption probe targeting Erdogan and his inner circle became
public, leading to the resignation of three cabinet ministers.
As Erdogan spoke, a judge in Istanbul remanded in custody
four police officers who were among 32 detained on Tuesday in a
widening investigation of wiretapping that has allegedly
targeting Erdogan, defence lawyer Omer Turanli said on Twitter.
Nearly 150 officers have been held since July in a probe
aimed at what Erdogan calls a "parallel structure" within the
police, judiciary and other institutions loyal to Gulen.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of being behind a plot to oust him and
has vowed to "go into their lairs" and carry out a "witch hunt"
to catch those involved.
Gulen, whose followers say they number in the millions,
denies using his worldwide Islamic movement to scheme against
Erdogan from self-imposed exile in the United States.
PURGES, BANK PRESSURED
Thursday's arrests follow a wave of purges of the police,
judiciary and other state institutions this year which
government critics condemn as a symptom of Erdogan's tightening
grip on power.
The Vatan newspaper said some 50 members of the MIT national
intelligence agency were demoted and put under investigation in
Ankara in an operation targeting the "parallel structure".
Members of an MIT commission coordinating intelligence by
different state agencies were transferred back to the police
force, accused of being Hizmet members.
In a speech which focused heavily on his battle against
Gulen, Erdogan also stressed what he said was the business
dimension of Hizmet.
"They tried to redesign not just politics, the police and
judiciary, but the business world as well," he said, alluding to
a range of companies allegedly run by Gulen sympathisers.
They include Islamic lender Bank Asya, which has
come under pressure to sell assets after major investors
withdrew deposits amid hostile government comment about the
bank.
State-owned companies and institutional depositors loyal to
Erdogan have withdrawn 4 billion lira ($1.8 billion), some 20
percent of the bank's total deposits, according to media
reports.
Pressure on the bank intensified on Thursday when the tax
office said it had cancelled an accord allowing it to collect
taxes for the finance ministry.
Its shares were suspended in Istanbul following the news,
having tumbled 5.3 percent on conflicting statements from top
officials over state plans to buy the bank.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Editing by Jon Boyle)