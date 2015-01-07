版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三

Turkish treasury mandates banks for re-tap of 2043 dollar eurobond

ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey's treasury mandated banks for a re-tap of a dollar-denominated April 2043 eurobond, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan Securities for the issue. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
