Istanbul bourse in talks on stake sale-CEO

SOFIA, Sept 21 The Istanbul Stock Exchange is holding talks with prospective bidders to sell a minority stake before a planned initial public offering as part of Turkey's plans to make Istanbul a global financial centre, its chairman and CEO said on Friday.

Ibrahim Turhan declined to name the interested bidders but said a strategic stake sale should happen before the company transforms itself into a public traded company - a process he expects to take between one to two years.

"We are receiving a very, very vibrant list of candidates, they are queuing in front of the door," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Sofia.

Turhan said bidders included the "usual suspects" including global exchanges, investment banks and investors which invest in capital markets and exchange business.

In May, he said Deutsche Boerse was among companies interested in a possible stake sale.

Turhan said the exchange aimed to seal a strategic partnership that should enable it to boost its international presence in the face of growing competitive pressures, but the stake on sale should not be a controlling one.

"Of course the size of the stake will be decided by the government ... we do not foresee that the Istanbul bourse will be a subsidiary of another global company," he said.

For the stake sale to take place, parliament must pass a capital markets law that will allow the exchange to become a joint-stock company and sell shares.

Turhan said he hoped the legislation would be in effect by year-end. Parliament re-opens on Oct. 1.