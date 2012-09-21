Istanbul bourse in talks on stake sale-CEO

SOFIA, Sept 21 The Istanbul Stock Exchange is
holding talks with prospective bidders to sell a minority stake
before a planned initial public offering as part of Turkey's
plans to make Istanbul a global financial centre, its chairman
and CEO said on Friday.
Ibrahim Turhan declined to name the interested bidders but
said a strategic stake sale should happen before the company
transforms itself into a public traded company - a process he
expects to take between one to two years.
"We are receiving a very, very vibrant list of candidates,
they are queuing in front of the door," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of an economic forum in Sofia.
Turhan said bidders included the "usual suspects" including
global exchanges, investment banks and investors which invest in
capital markets and exchange business.
In May, he said Deutsche Boerse was among
companies interested in a possible stake sale.
Turhan said the exchange aimed to seal a strategic
partnership that should enable it to boost its international
presence in the face of growing competitive pressures, but the
stake on sale should not be a controlling one.
"Of course the size of the stake will be decided by the
government ... we do not foresee that the Istanbul bourse will
be a subsidiary of another global company," he said.
For the stake sale to take place, parliament must pass a
capital markets law that will allow the exchange to become a
joint-stock company and sell shares.
Turhan said he hoped the legislation would be in effect by
year-end. Parliament re-opens on Oct. 1.