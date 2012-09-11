版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 16:16 BJT

Blast outside Istanbul police station, some wounded-Turkish TV

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 A blast outside a police station in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul on Tuesday wounded several people, Turkish television station NTV reported.

It did not give any further details.

