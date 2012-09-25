版本:
Explosion hits eastern Turkish city of Tunceli - sources

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 A powerful explosion hit the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli on Tuesday and ambulances were rushing to the scene, security sources said.

The cause of the explosion in the Ataturk district of the city was not immediately known.

