Military vehicle attacked in western Turkey -media

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
ISTANBUL Aug 9 Unidentified assailants attacked a Turkish military vehicle on its way to a naval base in the western province of Izmir on Thursday, the Dogan news agency reported.
It said the vehicle was hit by an explosion before coming under fire. Soldiers had fired back and a clash was continuing, with some wounded, the agency said. Broadcaster NTV said five people had been injured.
Attacks on military vehicles are common in southeast Turkey, where Kurdish militants have fought a separatist insurgency since 1984, but are rare in western Turkey.
Officials in the region were not immediately available to comment.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.