2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Several wounded in bombing near police HQ in southeast Turkey -agency

ISTANBUL Aug 20 Several people including police officers were wounded after a car bomb exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

The explosion was caused by a remote-controlled car bomb, Dogan quoted Gaziantep's governor Erdal Ata as saying.

