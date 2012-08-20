版本:
At least 7 dead, dozens wounded in Turkey bomb -security source

KIRIKDAG, Turkey Aug 20 At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded after a car bomb exploded on Monday near a police station in Turkey's southeastern town of Gaziantep, a security source said.

