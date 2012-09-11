版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 16:42 BJT

Blast at Istanbul police station kills one - agency

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 A blast at a police station in a suburb of Turkey's main city Istanbul on Tuesday killed one person and wounded three others, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐