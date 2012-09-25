版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 23:53 BJT

Attack on military vehicle kills 5 soldiers in east Turkey

TUNCELI, Turkey, Sept 25 Five soldiers were killed in the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli on Tuesday after a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated as their military vehicle was passing, security sources said.

Turkish television footage showed two vehicles in flames on what appeared to be a thinly-populated road connecting two districts of the city.

