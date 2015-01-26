Turkish court orders Facebook to block pages insulting Mohammad - media

ANKARA Jan 26 A Turkish court has ordered
Facebook to block a number of pages deemed insulting to the
Prophet Mohammad, threatening to stop access to the whole social
networking site if it does not comply, local media reported.
The order made by the court on Sunday followed a request by
a prosecutor, state broadcaster TRT reported. No one from
Facebook was immediately available for comment.
It was the latest move to crack down on material seen as
offending religious sensibilities in the largely Muslim nation,
where the government of President Tayyip Erdogan is seen
pursuing an Islamist-leaning agenda.
Earlier this month, prosecutors launched an inquiry into a
newspaper which reprinted parts of the French satirical weekly
Charlie Hebdo in the wake of an attack by Islamic militants on
its offices in Paris.
