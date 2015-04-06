版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 6日 星期一 21:47 BJT

Facebook says has complied with Turkish court order to block some content

FRANKFURT, April 6 Facebook has complied with a Turkish court order demanding it restrict access to certain content or face its service being blocked, a company spokesman said on Monday.

"We have complied with the order, but are appealing it," the spokesman said in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐