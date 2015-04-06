Facebook says has complied with Turkish court order to block some content

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, April 6 Facebook has complied with a Turkish court order demanding it restrict access to certain content or face its service being blocked, a company spokesman said on Monday.
"We have complied with the order, but are appealing it," the spokesman said in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.