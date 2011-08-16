Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 16

ISTANBUL Aug 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7630 against the dollar, from an interbank close of 1.7720 on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 2.48 percent higher at 53,131.31 points on Monday, supported by rising global risk appetite and football clubs' shares. The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> stood at 8.11 percent in Tuesday-dated trade after closing at 8.13 percent on Friday. It dipped below 8 percent late last week, its lowest level since February.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after Wall Street shares climbed for a third straight session, while the euro steadied as traders awaited talks between leaders of France and Germany on what further measures they can take to contain Europe's debt crisis.

Some in the market hope the meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 1400 GMT on Tuesday will light a path out of the euro zone's debt troubles, but many believe optimism over the way ahead is overdone.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Turkish Statistics Institute to publish July consumer confidence data at 0700 GMT. In June the index rose 3.57 points to 96.42 points.

DEBT AUCTION

Turkey's Treasury will tap a fixed-coupon lira denominated bond maturing on Jan 27, 2016.

CUKUROVA REGIONAL AIRPORT

Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said the announcement of the Cukurova regional airport tender will be done next week, according to Dunya newspaper.

CENTRAL REGISTRY AGENCY

The Central Registry Agency (MKK) announced it will allow award campaigns for long term equity investors from October, according to Dunya newspaper.

PETKIM

Construction of a $5 million new refinery in Petkim's Izmir plant will start in October, according to Hurriyet newspaper.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)