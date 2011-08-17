Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 17

ISTANBUL Aug 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7740 against the dollar, from an interbank close of 1.7805 on Tuesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.14 percent higher at 54,097.43 points on Tuesday. The index closed 2.48 percent higher on Monday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent last week, its lowest level since February, fell to 7.96 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down mainly by hi-tech firms, while the euro wobbled after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence after a global market rout.

Electronics stocks were weak across Asia after computer maker Dell slashed its 2012 sales forecast late on Tuesday, a deeply bearish signal not only for the shaky state of global demand but for other hi-tech manufacturers, many of which are listed in Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

AKFEN

Akfen Holding said it may buy back its shares from the stock exchange.

GARANTI

Garanti signed a deal to get a eight-year loan worth of 35 million euros from Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi.

