Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 7

ISTANBUL Feb 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7560 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7613 late on Monday.

The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose to 9.41 percent from last week's close of 9.29 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.88 percent lower at 60,674.87 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Markets edged down on Tuesday as Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund sapped recent momentum spurred by hopes the global economy is improving, and the euro eased on renewed fears of a messy debt default. The Australian dollar leapt to a six-month high but stocks turned negative after the central bank held rates steady at a review. Markets had positioned for a rate cut.

ISBANK

The bank's management board has given the company the authority to look into purchasing or setting up a bank in Azerbaijan, it said in a statement on Monday evening.

BASKENT DOGALGAZ

The bidding deadline in the tender for a privatisation of a 20 percent stake in gas distribution company Baskent Dogalgaz Dagitim AS has been extended to May 17 from Feb. 16, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.

FORD OTOSAN

Nuri Otay, the general manager of the Koc Holding and Ford partnership, died of a heart attack on Monday evening, Ford Otosan said in a statement.

SIEMENS TURKEY

The company targets significant growth in Turkey this year and will make infrastructure investments after turnover growth of 35 percent last year, its general manager Huseyin Gelis was reported as saying by Milliyet newspaper.

