Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 7

ISTANBUL Feb 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7560 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7613 late on Monday.
The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose
to 9.41 percent from last week's close of 9.29 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.88 percent
lower at 60,674.87 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets edged down on Tuesday as Greek resistance to the
strict conditions attached to a bailout fund sapped recent
momentum spurred by hopes the global economy is improving, and
the euro eased on renewed fears of a messy debt default. The
Australian dollar leapt to a six-month high but stocks turned
negative after the central bank held rates steady at a review.
Markets had positioned for a rate cut.
ISBANK
The bank's management board has given the company the
authority to look into purchasing or setting up a bank in
Azerbaijan, it said in a statement on Monday evening.
BASKENT DOGALGAZ
The bidding deadline in the tender for a privatisation of a
20 percent stake in gas distribution company Baskent Dogalgaz
Dagitim AS has been extended to May 17 from Feb. 16, according
to an announcement in the Official Gazette.
FORD OTOSAN
Nuri Otay, the general manager of the Koc Holding
and Ford partnership, died of a heart attack on Monday
evening, Ford Otosan said in a statement.
SIEMENS TURKEY
The company targets significant growth in Turkey this year
and will make infrastructure investments after turnover growth
of 35 percent last year, its general manager Huseyin Gelis was
reported as saying by Milliyet newspaper.
