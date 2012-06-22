Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 22

ISTANBUL, June 22 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8000 against the
dollar at 0511 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8028 late on
Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark bond closed at 8.94 percent
following the central bank policy decision, down from 9.01
percent on Wednesday. The benchmark yield fell to 8.92 percent,
the lowest since the end of February, after Moody's comments on
Wednesday.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.75 percent
higher at 60,439 points, led by banking shares which
jumped 2.76 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar
hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak
manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China
heightened fears over the outlook for global growth.
A long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of the
world's biggest banks by ratings agency Moody's added to the
gloom, which also weighed on commodities and currencies such as
the Australian dollar that are linked to resource demand.
ERDEMIR
Kemal Ozden, senior advisor to Turkey's largest flat steel
maker Erdemir's chairman told Reuters that higher sales of
Russian and Ukrainian steel into Turkey are putting downward
pressure on steel prices and affecting domestic steelmakers'
margins.
HIGHWAY TENDER
Turkey extended the bidding deadline for the tender of
construction and operational rights of eight highways and two
existing bridges across the Bosphorus for 25 years, according to
the Official Gazette. The bidding deadline was delayed to
October 31, from August 9 previously, it said.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.