Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was down at 2.0211 against the dollar by 0454 GMT compared with 2.0150 late on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.09 percent from 9.05 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.81 percent at 75,618 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares ticked up on Friday after U.S. jobless claims data pointed to an improving labour market, but the lack of progress in budget and debt negotiations in Washington kept investors on edge.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Statistics institute to announce September consumer confidence data (0700 GMT)

MISSILE TENDER

Chinese defence firm CPMIEC has won a Turkish tender to co-produce a long-range air and missile defence system, worth approximately $4 billion, a statement from the Turkish defence minister said on Thursday.

GE INVESTMENT

General Electric is investing $515 million in Turkish energy, locomotive production and other projects, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ongoing investment is part of a $900 million investment plan for Turkish projects GE announced last year.

VESTEL

Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel will start producing smartphones in January, Chairman Turan Erdogan told Reuters.

