Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 5

The lira traded at a record low of 2.5720
against the dollar at 0618 GMT, from 2.5705 late on Wednesday.
The main share index fell 2.65 percent to 82,067
points on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended spot trade at 8.32 on Wednesday and edged up to 8.26
percent in Thursday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued
to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched
U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year
low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. The
ECB, which starts its quantitative easing (QE), or bond-buying,
programme of more than 1 trillion euros this month, is expected
to detail the plan after the meeting on Thursday.
AKBANK
Citigroup completed the sale of 9.9 percent equity interest
in Turkish lender Akbank, selling 396 million common shares
through an equity offering. Total proceeds from the transaction
are expected to be approximately $1.15 billion, with no material
financial impact to Citigroup, Citi said on Thursday.
DAVUTOGLU IN NEW YORK
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to hold meetings in New York
with investors.
BANK ASYA
Turkish banking regulators on Wednesday seized a small stake
in the Islamic lender Bank Asya over an alleged
illegal share sale, the latest round in a battle between Ankara
and a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.
ANADOLU CAM
Turkish glassmaker Anadolu Cam said it mandated
Is Invest for the sale of part of its 15.81 percent stake in
Soda Sanayii.
