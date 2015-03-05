Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 5

ISTANBUL, March 5 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at a record low of 2.5720 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, from 2.5705 late on Wednesday.

The main share index fell 2.65 percent to 82,067 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 8.32 on Wednesday and edged up to 8.26 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing (QE), or bond-buying, programme of more than 1 trillion euros this month, is expected to detail the plan after the meeting on Thursday.

AKBANK

Citigroup completed the sale of 9.9 percent equity interest in Turkish lender Akbank, selling 396 million common shares through an equity offering. Total proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately $1.15 billion, with no material financial impact to Citigroup, Citi said on Thursday.

DAVUTOGLU IN NEW YORK

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to hold meetings in New York with investors.

BANK ASYA

Turkish banking regulators on Wednesday seized a small stake in the Islamic lender Bank Asya over an alleged illegal share sale, the latest round in a battle between Ankara and a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.

ANADOLU CAM

Turkish glassmaker Anadolu Cam said it mandated Is Invest for the sale of part of its 15.81 percent stake in Soda Sanayii.

