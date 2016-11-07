Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 7

ISTANBUL Nov 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira firmed slightly to 3.1577 by 0520 GMT
from the 3.1671 late on Friday, when it dropped to a record low
of 3.1745.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
finished at 10.31 percent on Friday. The main share index
fell 3.84 percent to 74,267.17.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks bounced and the dollar strengthened on Monday
after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that
no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary
Clinton. The news lifted a cloud over Clinton's presidential
campaign two days before the U.S. election, and boosted S&P 500
Index futures ESc1 by 1.2 percent, a gain that is likely to snap
a nine-day losing streak in the U.S. stock index - its longest
in more than 35 years.
ARREST OF OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of
abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and said he
did not care if it called him a dictator.
Turkey drew international condemnation for the arrest on
Friday of leaders and lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP), the second-largest opposition grouping
in parliament, as part of a terrorism
investigation.
U.S. MILITARY CHIEF IN TURKEY
The heads of the Turkish and U.S. armed forces discussed
joint strategies against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq during
a meeting in Ankara on Sunday, the Turkish military said in a
statement.
Turkish chief of general staff Hulusi Akar met his U.S.
counterpart Joseph Dunford hours after U.S.-backed Syria
Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation to liberate the
Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will speak attend the opening
ceremony of several power plants. He is likely to give a speech.
(1200 GMT). He will then meet with Khalid bin Mohammad Al
Attiyah, Qatari minister of state for defence.
PM YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a cabinet meeting
in Ankara. He will then attend the power plants opening ceremony
at the Presidential Palace. Later in the day, he will hold a
security meeting. (0700/1200/1500 GMT)
ECONOMIC DATA
Turkish Treasury will release cash balance data for October.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)