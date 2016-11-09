Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 9

ISTANBUL Nov 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira weakened to 3.2300 by 0528 GMT from 3.1574 at the end of Tuesday, having touched a record low of 3.3000 overnight.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.46 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and dipped to 10.42 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.91 percent to 76,367.79 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar sank and stocks plummeted as mayhem came to world markets on Wednesday as investors faced the possibility of a shock win by Republican Donald Trump that could upend the global political order. Every new TV network projection in the U.S. presidential election showed the race to be far closer than anyone had thought, sending investors stampeding to safe-haven assets.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan to give a speech at an international business forum in Istanbul (0700 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend an opening ceremony for the academic year at the gendarmerie and coast guard academy (0800 GMT).

EU PROGRESS REPORT

The European Union will announce its progress report on Turkey's accession process. EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik will hold a news conference concerning the report (1300 GMT).

TOYOTA CEREMONY

Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu will attend a Toyota opening ceremony (1100 GMT). For other related news, double click on:

Writing by Daren Butler