Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 11

ISTANBUL Nov 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 3.2500 at 0506 GMT, firming
slightly from 3.2525 at the end of Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.51 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 10.60
percent in Friday-dated trade.
The main share index rose 0.2 percent to 76,360.36
on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares stumbled on Friday and emerging market
currencies skidded as investors feared higher interest rates
under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital
outflows from the region. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent as U.S.
bond yields continued to soar on views that Trump's spending
plans will push up inflation, possibly triggering more
aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank will announce current account data for
September (0700 GMT).
ERDOGAN VISIT TO BELARUS
President Tayyip Erdogan will depart Ankara on a visit to
Belarus (0500 GMT).
PM YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will visit the Black Sea town
of Trabzon and hold a rally (1030 GMT). He will also visit Rize
in the same region before travelling to Istanbul for the closing
session of a business forum (1700 GMT).
CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM
The leader of Turkey's nationalist opposition indicated on
Thursday that his party might support constitutional changes
that could give President Tayyip Erdogan more power. Last month,
Turkey's ruling AK Party said it would soon submit a bill to
parliament to expand the powers of the presidency, paving the
way for a referendum which the nationalist opposition said it
would not oppose.
ENERGY MINISTER
Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will attend a coal action
plan workshop in Istanbul (0700 GMT).
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday
announced he would visit Turkey next week and said it was
important not to "slam the door" on Ankara despite Berlin's
unhappiness over its post-coup crackdown.
U.S. TRIAL ON IRAN SANCTIONS' EVASION
Four Turkish and Iranian nationals from the same family have
been indicted on charges they violated U.S. sanctions against
Iran by conducting hundreds of millions of dollars of
transactions for Iran's government and Iranian metals companies.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics TR-POL
Turkish equities TR-E
Turkish money TR-M
Turkish debt TR-D
Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by David Dolan)