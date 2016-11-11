Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 11

ISTANBUL Nov 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 3.2500 at 0506 GMT, firming slightly from 3.2525 at the end of Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.51 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 10.60 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.2 percent to 76,360.36 on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares stumbled on Friday and emerging market currencies skidded as investors feared higher interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from the region. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent as U.S. bond yields continued to soar on views that Trump's spending plans will push up inflation, possibly triggering more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will announce current account data for September (0700 GMT).

ERDOGAN VISIT TO BELARUS

President Tayyip Erdogan will depart Ankara on a visit to Belarus (0500 GMT).

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will visit the Black Sea town of Trabzon and hold a rally (1030 GMT). He will also visit Rize in the same region before travelling to Istanbul for the closing session of a business forum (1700 GMT).

CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

The leader of Turkey's nationalist opposition indicated on Thursday that his party might support constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan more power. Last month, Turkey's ruling AK Party said it would soon submit a bill to parliament to expand the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a referendum which the nationalist opposition said it would not oppose.

ENERGY MINISTER

Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will attend a coal action plan workshop in Istanbul (0700 GMT).

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday announced he would visit Turkey next week and said it was important not to "slam the door" on Ankara despite Berlin's unhappiness over its post-coup crackdown.

U.S. TRIAL ON IRAN SANCTIONS' EVASION

Four Turkish and Iranian nationals from the same family have been indicted on charges they violated U.S. sanctions against Iran by conducting hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions for Iran's government and Iranian metals companies.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by David Dolan)