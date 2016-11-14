Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 14

ISTANBUL Nov 14 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 3.2600 at 0512 GMT, little
changed from 3.2550 at the end of Friday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.77 percent in spot trade on Friday and rose to 10.81
percent in Monday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 1.55 percent to 75,174
points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia on Monday
as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget
deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for
assets in many emerging market countries. The dollar bounded
above 107 yen in brisk morning trade to hit 107.37.
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to chair a meeting of the
cabinet of ministers (0700 GMT).
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a national
agriculture project meeting (1130 GMT). He will also meet the
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1330 GMT).
EU FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET
European Union foreign ministers will on Monday consider
shelving membership talks with Turkey over what they see as its
disturbing lurch away from democracy after a botched coup there,
though there is no consensus for such a tough step yet.
TREASURY AUCTION
The Treasury will tap a two-year fixed coupon bond maturing
on July 11, 2018.
CENTRAL BANK
Turkey's central bank said on Saturday that from January it
is changing the method of remuneration for Turkish lira required
reserves held by financial institutions.
In a separate statement on its website the bank said it was
cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.84
percent from 2.02 percent, starting from next year.
POST-COUP CRACKDOWN
Turkey suspended from duty 168 officers and 123
non-commissioned officers from its navy over alleged links to a
coup attempt in July, the defence ministry said on Sunday, as
the government continues its purge.
U.S. TRAVEL WARNING
Turkey warned its citizens about travel to the United States
on Saturday in response to what the foreign ministry called
increasingly violent protests against President-elect Donald
Trump.
(Reporting by Daren Butler)