Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 15

ANKARA Nov 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 3.2831 at 0443 GMT, little changed from 3.2864 at the end of Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.81 percent in spot trade on Monday and rose to 10.95 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 1 percent to 74,419.10 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar hovered near a 14-year high on Tuesday and Treasury yields extended their rise as investors braced for higher inflation in the United States amid expectations of fiscally expansionary polices under Donald Trump's presidency.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Turkey and meet with his Turkish counterpart, President Tayyip Erdogan (1330 GMT), and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (1030 GMT) amid growing tensions between Turkey and the European Union.

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the Turkish Democracy Platform (1430 GMT), and an introductory programme for the English language service of the state-run TRT, TRT World, where he is expected to make a speech (1700 GMT).

PARLIAMENT

Four political parties will hold their weekly group meetings at the parliament.

EXPORT SUMMIT

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya and the head of the Banking Association Huseyin Aydin will attend the Export Summit in Istanbul (0630 GMT).

UNEMPLOYMENT

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) will announce August unemployment rates (0700 GMT).

