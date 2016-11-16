Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 16

ISTANBUL Nov 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 3.2890 at 0459 GMT, slightly firmer from 3.2913 at the end of Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.94 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and rose to 11 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.98 percent to 75,150.56 on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A pause in both the sell-off in global bonds and sharp rise in the dollar following Donald Trump's election victory, together with Wall Street's record high overnight helped Asian shares steady on Wednesday from a four-month low struck a day earlier.

SYRIA, TRUMP

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Tuesday Damascus would have to "wait and see" if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would change Washington's policy on Syria but that he was ready to cooperate with him in fighting militants.

GERMANY, PKK

The head of Germany's domestic spy agency on Tuesday rejected as "completely unjustified" Turkey's accusation that Germany is harbouring militants tied to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

SYRIA OPERATION

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels said they took the town of Qabasin from Islamic State on Tuesday, removing the last major hurdle in their drive to capture the northern city of al Bab from the jihadists.

ISRAEL

Israel on Tuesday named a new ambassador to Turkey, the foreign ministry said, the latest step towards normalising diplomatic ties between the once strong Mediterranean allies following a breakdown in 2010.

TURKEY, TRUMP

In the hours after Donald Trump secured the U.S. presidency, supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan triumphantly took to social media, hailing the election of a man who had threatened to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

