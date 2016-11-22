Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 22

ANKARA Nov 22 Here are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 3.3685 against the dollar at
0508 GMT, easing from 3.3605 at Monday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 11.10 percent in spot trade on Monday and rose to 11.15 in
Tuesday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 0.12 percent to 75,543.57
on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to one-week highs, helped by solid
overnight gains on Wall Street, though investors were wary of
chasing prices higher until President-elect Donald Trump picks
his economic team. Oil extended gains.
POST-COUP CRACKDOWN
Turkey dismissed close to 15,000 more civil servants,
military officials, police and others and shut down more than
500 institutions and news outlets on Tuesday over alleged links
to a failed coup in July, an official decree said.
PRIME MINISTER YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend an Information
Summit in Istanbul, where he is expected to give a speech (0630
GMT).
PARLIAMENT
All opposition parties will hold their weekly group meetings
in parliament. The ruling AK Party cancelled its group meeting
early on Tuesday due to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's
program.
The Justice Ministry will hold its budget meeting in
parliament.
ECONOMIC COORDINATION COMMITTEE
The Economic Coordination Committee, previously scheduled to
meet on Tuesday to discuss lira weakness and economic
developments, was canceled.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) will announce the
monthly consumer confidence index.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics TR-POL
Turkish equities TR-E
Turkish money TR-M
Turkish debt TR-D
Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)