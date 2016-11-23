Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 23

ISTANBUL Nov 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 3.3860 against the dollar at 0454 GMT, easing from 3.3805 at Tuesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.07 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and was as at the same level in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.36 percent to 75,811.99 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks bounced to one-week highs on Wednesday as investors tried to share in the exuberance of Wall Street's record run, while high U.S. bond yields kept the dollar well underpinned. Australia's main index led the action with a rise of 0.9 percent to a one-month top, helped by strength in bulk commodity prices. China's blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.6 percent to a near 11-month peak.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at the opening of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) economic and commercial cooperation committee in Istanbul (0630 GMT). He will also meet the prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan regional government, Nechirvan Barzani (1030 GMT) and attend a ceremony to mark a cooperation agreement between Borsa Istanbul and the Islamic Development Bank (1230 GMT).

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet Iraqi Kurdistan's Barzani (0630 GMT) and then chair a meeting of the ruling AK Party's central decision executive committee (0800 GMT).

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Leading members of the European Union's parliament on Tuesday called for a halt to membership talks with Turkey because of its post-coup purges, but the bloc's top diplomat warned against it.

CYPRUS

Talks in Switzerland on reuniting the divided island of Cyprus have failed to strike a deal, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said the talks failed to achieve a result despite "all the well intentioned efforts" of the Turkish Cypriot side and that a valuable opportunity had been missed.

He said it would be beneficial to continue talks and said a date should be set without delay for a five-way conference attended by the guarantor states.

