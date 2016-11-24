Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 24

ISTANBUL Nov 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 3.4044 against the dollar at 0450 GMT, easing from 3.3945 at Wednesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.20 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 11.25 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 1.02 percent to 75,036.90 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Most Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as upbeat economic data strengthened the prospect for higher U.S. interest rates, while the dollar's bull run continued as U.S. bond yields hovered near multi-year highs. Japanese stocks swam against the tide and rose to a near 11-month high as the yen weakened and after Wall Street shares closed at record highs overnight.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

The Turkish Central Bank's monetary policy committee will hold its monthly meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). Twelve of 19 economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to lift its benchmark one-week repo rate by 25 basis points, to 7.75 percent. That would mark the first tightening since January 2014, when the bank met in an emergency session to put a floor under the lira.

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will host a lunch for teachers from across Turkey to market the national Teachers' Day (1000 GMT).

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

The European Parliament will vote on whether to freeze temporarily the EU's accession negotiations with Turkey.

CAPACITY USAGE

The central bank will announce capacity utilisation data for November (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data for November (1130 GMT).

ENERGY CONFERENCE

Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will attend the 7th Turkish Energy Summit in Adana (1100 GMT).

