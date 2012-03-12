Exxon eyeing Turkish shale gas prospects -TPAO CEO

KUWAIT, March 12 Turkey's state energy company TPAO has held talks with Exxon Mobil about the U.S. company exploring for shale gas in the country, the head of TPAO said on Monday.

According to U.S. government analysis in early 2011, Turkey has 15 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas, reserves that Exxon could help TPAO tap.

"We have carried out our studies ... We have big shale gas potential ... This attracts a lot of foreign firms, Exxon Mobil in particular," TPAO Chief Executive Mehmet Uysal told Reuters.

"They are currently considering the potential in Trakya (western Turkey) and they're going to make up their mind whether or not to become partners with us."

TPAO signed an accord in November for Europe's largest energy company Shell to look for oil and gas in the Mediterranean and southeastern Turkey and said other major international firms were interested in exploring nearby.

Shell hopes to develop shale gas deposits near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Exxon, the largest oil company in the world by market capitalisation, is one of the most active drillers for shale gas in Europe, and is already exploring in Poland and Germany.

A U.S. shale gas production boom over the last few years has turned the U.S. market from shortage to glut, driving down gas prices around the world.

But Exxon sought to cool predictions of a similar European shale gas revolution, saying commercial production was at least five years away.