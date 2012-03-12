UPDATE 1-Exxon eyeing Turkish shale gas prospects-TPAO CEO

By Humeyra Pamuk
KUWAIT, March 12 Exxon Mobil has
held talks with state energy company TPAO on exploring for shale
gas in Turkey, the head of TPAO said on Monday.
According to analysis released by the U.S. government in
early 2011, Turkey has 15 trillion cubic feet of technically
recoverable shale gas, reserves that Exxon could help TPAO tap.
"We have carried out our studies ... We have big shale gas
potential ... This attracts a lot of foreign firms, Exxon Mobil
in particular," TPAO Chief Executive Mehmet Uysal told Reuters.
"They are currently considering the potential in Trakya
(western Turkey) and they're going to make up their mind whether
or not to become partners with us."
TPAO signed an accord in November for Europe's largest
energy company Shell to look for oil and gas in the
Mediterranean and southeastern Turkey and said other major
international firms were interested in exploring nearby.
Shell hopes to develop shale gas deposits near the
southeastern city of Diyarbakir.
Exxon, the largest oil company in the world by market
capitalisation, is one of the most active drillers for shale gas
in Europe, and is already exploring in Poland and Germany.
A U.S. shale gas production boom over the last few years has
turned the U.S. market from shortage to glut, driving down gas
prices around the world.
But Exxon sought to cool predictions of a similar European
shale gas revolution, saying commercial production was at least
five years away.
An April 2011 study by Advanced Resources International
(ARI) for the U.S. government of global shale gas prospects
identified Turkey - along with France, Poland, Ukraine, South
Africa, Morocco and Chile - as countries whose future supply
could be significantly boosted by shale.
The ARI study identified the Anatolian Basin in the
southeast and Thrace Basin to the west of Istanbul as the main
areas of potential shale gas production in the country.
TPAO needs North American companies' expertise in horizontal
drilling and fracturing equipment needed to extract gas trapped
in Turkish soil and a number of them, including Canada's
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd, are already looking.
"Shale gas has a difficult production process," Uysal said.
"There aren't a lot of companies with enough infrastructure to
drill that many wells at the same time."