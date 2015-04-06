Google says working to restore YouTube service in Turkey

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, April 6 Google has seen reports that YouTube is blocked in Turkey and is working to restore its video-sharing service, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.