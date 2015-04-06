版本:
Google says working to restore YouTube service in Turkey

FRANKFURT, April 6 Google has seen reports that YouTube is blocked in Turkey and is working to restore its video-sharing service, a company spokesman said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
