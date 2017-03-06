版本:
Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google

ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.

In a statement on its website, the authority said the probe aimed to determine whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, had violated the law.

The competition authority had previously concluded that opening an investigation into the company was not necessary, but decided to change its decision after a second evaluation. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
