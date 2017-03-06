Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google

BRIEF-LendingTree announces pricing of $265 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
ANKARA, March 6 Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
In a statement on its website, the authority said the probe aimed to determine whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, had violated the law.
The competition authority had previously concluded that opening an investigation into the company was not necessary, but decided to change its decision after a second evaluation. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting