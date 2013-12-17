版本:
Turkish financial police search Halkbank headquarters -sources

ANKARA Dec 17 Turkish financial police searched the headquarters of state-run lender Halkbank on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said, sending its shares down as much as five percent.

Halkbank officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police earlier detained 18 people including well-known businessmen in an investigation into alleged bribery linked to public tenders, Turkish media reported.
