UPDATE 1-Halkbank to keep processing Iran energy payments for Turkey -Babacan

ISTANBUL Jan 8 Turkey's state-owned Halkbank,
whose general manager has been detained as part of a corruption
inquiry, will keep processing payments for Turkey's oil and gas
imports from Iran, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
said on Wednesday.
"The state of Iran has accounts with Halkbank and we deposit
the payments for the oil and gas purchased to these accounts ...
Halkbank will continue to carry out this function," Babacan told
Bloomberg HT Television.
Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan was among dozens of
prominent business people, the sons of three cabinet ministers,
and state officials questioned as part of a corruption inquiry
swirling around Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Most have been released but 24, including Aslan and two of
the ministers' sons, are still in custody, local media says.
Halkbank has repeatedly said its dealings with Iran are
entirely lawful, but its Iranian business ties had drawn Western
criticism amid U.S.-led efforts to curb Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme.
Turkey has bought natural gas and oil from Iran through an
indirect system whereby Iranian exporters received payment in
Halkbank lira accounts and used that money to buy gold. The bulk
of that gold was then been shipped from Turkey to Dubai, where
Iran could import it or sell it for foreign currency.
Halkbank said last month that the gold sales had stopped on
June 10, in line with a July ban. Since then, sources say,
Iranians have bought mostly food and medicine with the funds.