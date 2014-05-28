Turkish mine disaster highlights gaps in safety regulation

* 301 miners killed in Soma mine disaster
* Mine inspected 11 times in past 5 years
* Regulations not as extensive as in many countries -experts
* Government says regulations comply with EU law
SOMA/ISTANBUL/LONDON, May 28 Taner Yildirim was
never surprised when safety inspectors turned up at the Soma
mine in eastern Turkey, where 301 miners were killed this month
just weeks after inspectors gave it a clean bill of health. He
said he always had plenty of warning.
"They (management) tell us about a few weeks prior to the
inspection; so we get ready," the miner, who wasn't working on
the day of the disaster, told Reuters.
Even then, he said there was no need to go to too much
trouble to prepare for the visit.
"All the inspections I have seen are on paper. They are
'office-based' inspections. The plant managers and the
inspectors are hand in hand and drink tea at the managers'
office," said Yildirim, who has worked at the mine for 13 years.
The Labour Minister could not be reached directly, but his
ministry, which is primarily responsible for regulating mine
safety, declined to comment.
The governing AK Party has said the mine had been inspected
11 times over the past five years, sometimes unannounced, and
denied there were loopholes in mining safety regulations.
The government is currently investigating the cause of the
Soma disaster, so it is not yet clear if flaws in the safety
regime contributed to the deaths.
Soma Mining, the company that operated the mine, has denied
any negligence but has not responded to questions from Reuters
on its dealings with safety inspectors.
Erkan Tas, 34, a miner in another of the mines run by Soma
Mining, said perfunctory inspections were the norm.
"They do go down inside the mine, but then the management
does not really show them the problematic areas. They don't let
them wander around; it's a controlled inspection. They show them
the parts of the mine which are in good shape," he said.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government has been the
focus of protests in the wake of the disaster, which followed a
string of smaller fatal mine accidents, from demonstrators angry
at what they see as a failure to ensure work safety standards.
NO SPECIFIC GUIDELINES
Turkish mining experts said the country's rules and
guidelines are not as extensive as some other countries. Turkey
does not even have a specific set of safety regulations for the
coal industry, said Dr. H. Sebnem Düzgün, a professor with the
mining engineering department of Middle East Technical
University in Ankara.
When asked about mining safety regulations, Turkish
officials pointed to the 2013 Statute on Work Health and Safety,
which covers all sectors, not just mining.
The government says its guidelines follow European Union
rules.
The EU law in question, a 1992 directive covering
underground mineral-extracting industries, is a document of only
around 20 pages, which contains some basic requirements and
broad principles that individual EU countries then use to set
detailed regulations and guidelines.
Britain, for example, has hundreds of pages of additional
rules and guidelines covering coal mines.
A senior official from the Turkish Labour Ministry said in
addition to the 2013 Statute, which is a document of around 25
pages, a number of other regulations also set guidelines that
apply to coal mines.
He said where specific guidelines were not present, a broad
requirement that mine operators manage risks to make workplaces
safe - set out in the 2013 statute - meant companies were
effectively obliged to adopt best practice.
There are also concerns that inspectors could be compromised
by hospitality received from the mining companies.
"Friends who do inspections have told me that they are given
travel allowances by companies," said Necdet Pamir, an
instructor on energy policy at Ankara's Bilkent University and
the chairman of the opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP)
energy commission.
"A week or 10 days in advance, the inspectors call up the
boss or the manager in charge and say, 'Hey, we're coming, send
us our plane tickets.' They travel by plane, are picked up at
the airport, stay in the most suitable hotel, their meals and
drinks are paid for, and the inspection is just a show," he
added.
However, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
denied that inspectors shied away from filing damaging reports.
"The inspectors closed down coal mines 224 times since 2010
and levied 1 million lira ($475,800) in fines. How could you
expect those inspectors to travel or be accommodated at the
companies' expense," the official said, though he added that it
was impossible for him to know if there were exceptional cases
when expenses were paid by the companies.
"NO SHORTCOMINGS"
Turkish miners and mine experts said inspectors were not
strict enough, citing as evidence the report produced by mine
inspectors after a visit to the Soma mine in late March.
"There were no shortcomings identified at the workplace,"
according to a page of the report published on news site T24.
A government source confirmed the accuracy of the document
published on T24 and said although the full report had some
additional pages, these only included technical details about
matters such as staffing levels, rather than risk assessments.
The two inspectors who signed the report were not available
for comment. They are under investigation as part of inquiries
into the disaster, a regional Labour Ministry official said.
Experts said the inspection report, instead of just drawing
a conclusion that there were no shortcomings, should ideally
list the risks at the mine and assess the measures the mine
operators had implemented to manage such risks.
"You would want to record what you found and that it was as
expected," said Andrew Watson, of Mines Rescue Service Ltd, the
UK's formerly state inspection body, who conducts safety
inspections across the world. "You would want to explain why you
were making the statement that the mine was safe."
($1 = 2.1018 Turkish Liras)
