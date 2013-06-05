Turkey seeks to reassure investors over protests

LONDON, June 5 Turkey's president and the
country's international trade group sought to reassure foreign
investors that the days of violent anti-government protests
should not scare away multinational firms.
Turkey's location as a gateway between Asia and Europe and
its young, skilled, talent pool have attracted a growing number
of multinationals to place their regional headquarters there,
contributing to the economy's "tiger" status.
Groups including Unilever, Ford and chemicals company
BASF said they were watching the situation closely as
the protests ran into their fifth day.
Bahadir Kaleagasi, an international coordinator for the
Turkish Industry & Business Association (TUSIAD), told Reuters
he had met representatives from multinational corporations on
Wednesday to try to reassure them about the problems.
Refusing to name the companies, Kaleagasi said foreign
investors were in the short term concerned about the impact it
would have on their business.
"Companies are concerned about the short term effects - of
hot money outflows for example," he told Reuters.
"But they are unanimous in remaining confident in Turkey
while continuing to monitor the situation. They are cautiously
optimistic," he said, adding that 19 companies had voiced this
sentiment during the meeting.
Turkey's President Abdullah Gul, after a meeting the head of
Vodafone Turkey who is also the chairwoman of the International
Investors Association (YASED), said on Tuesday that the country
had implemented radical reforms.
"It is time that we carry the country to a much better level
in all areas," he said after meeting with Vodafone's Serpil
Timuray.
A third of multinational companies in Turkey use the country
as their regional headquarters, according to a survey by YASED
and contribute to the country's $786 billion GDP in 2012.
"The safety of our employees has a high priority at BASF," a
spokeswoman said. "So we observe the situation carefully. Until
now there is no impact on BASF in Turkey."
Retailers such as Sweden's H&M and Britain's Marks
& Spencer, have stores in the heart of Istanbul, which
has seen the biggest demonstrations, but have said their
operations have not so far been affected.
Car manufacturers such as Ford, Hyundai and
Daimler have said that it has been business as usual.
"The protests ongoing in our country have nothing to do with
our plant in Istanbul. That is a public reaction which is
political," said a representative of Mercedes-Benz in Turkey
which is owned by Daimler.
Garanti Bank, Turkey's third-biggest lender, said
on Tuesday a small number of its customers had cancelled credit
cards and withdrawn savings in protest at a sister media
company's coverage of anti-government demonstrations.
Dogus Holding, which owns a major stake in Garanti, also
controls the NTV television station, which has angered the
protesters with its coverage.