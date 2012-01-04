版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 15:52 BJT

Turkey to seek U.S. waiver on Iran oil - energy official

ANKARA Jan 4 Turkey will seek a waiver from the United States to exempt Turkish oil importer Tupras from new U.S. sanctions on institutions that deal with Iran's central bank, a Turkish energy official told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. ally Turkey is among the biggest buyers of Iranian oil and gas. It gets about 30 percent of its oil from neighbour Iran, and Tupras, Turkey's biggest crude oil importer is a big buyer of Iranian crude.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a Turkish energy official will meet with a representative of the U.S. embassy in Turkey to learn more about the content of the new U.S. law.

