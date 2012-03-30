版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 19:27 BJT

Turkey's Tupras says cutting Iran oil buys by 20 pct

ISTANBUL, March 30 Turkish refiner Tupras has decided to reduce its purchases of crude oil from Iran by 20 percent and will make up the shortfall from "other sources", it said on Friday without providing further details.

Turkey hopes that it can still get a waiver over sanctions which the United States plans to implement on countries buying oil from Iran despite not being named on a list of exempted nations released by Washington.

