Turkey says agreed with ExxonMobil, Iraqi Kurdistan on oil exploration

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
ANKARA May 14 Turkey has agreed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil on oil exploration in northern Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
"This is a step with the KRG on exploration work," Erdogan told reporters at Ankara airport before heading to the United States for an official visit. He is due to meet U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday.
"We will develop our steps after this visit," Erdogan said, referring to the plans for northern Iraq, without specifying what the agreement would involve.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.