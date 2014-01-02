UPDATE 2-Kurdistan oil flow to Turkey begins, exports await Iraqi consent

* Exports will only start with Baghdad's consent
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Jan 2 Crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan has
started flowing via a new pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean
export hub of Ceyhan but will not be shipped to world markets
without the consent of Baghdad, Turkish Energy Minister Taner
Yildiz said on Thursday.
Yildiz hopes a deal can be reached this month for exports to
begin, he told a news conference in Ankara.
Flows through the pipeline would start at 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd) and rise to 400,000, he said.
Turkey signed a multi-billion-dollar energy package late
last year with Iraqi Kurdistan (KRG) under which the
semi-autonomous region plans independent energy exports via
Turkey.
Kurdistan could eventually export some 2 million bpd of oil
to world markets and at least 10 billion cubic metres per year
of gas to Turkey.
Its bid to export oil and gas independently from Baghdad has
infuriated officials in the Iraqi capital, which claims sole
authority to manage Iraqi oil.
Turkey has been working to get the central government on
board before exports start.
"The flow of crude oil from Iraq has begun. It is being
stored. It will not be exported without the consent of the Iraqi
government," Yildiz told the news conference.
The Turkish-KRG deal has significance for major oil
companies as well as for the Kurds and Turkey, which stand to
benefit from domestic supply and onward westward export through
Ceyhan.
Kurdistan has struck deals with ExxonMobil, Chevron
and Total among others as it seeks to develop
its energy industry.
Ankara has set up the Turkish Energy Company (TEC), a
state-backed entity which has struck partnership deals with
Exxon and will be Turkey's counterparty in dealings with
Kurdistan.
Yildiz visited Baghdad in December for talks with Iraq's
Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani, who has long
opposed Turkey's courtship of the Kurdish region.
Baghdad says Kurdish efforts towards oil independence could
lead to the break-up of Iraq, but Turkey has repeatedly said it
respects Iraq's sensitivities over territorial integrity and
that increasing oil revenues will help the whole of the country.